'Super pumped' Fynn Ridgeway of Whitefish looking forward to future with Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — From Whitefish to Minnesota, now back to Montana, Fynn Ridgeway is one of the Montana Grizzlies' newest transfers, and he is ready to play football just hours away from where he grew up.

On Dec. 10, Ridgeway announced his return to Montana to play football for the Griz with a simple post on X (formerly Twitter) reading, “All Glory To God. Let’s get to work.”

When speaking to the Whitefish alum it’s clear he is anxious to put on the maroon and silver.

“It's hard to kind of put into words what it means to me and how it feels,” Ridgeway said. “I'm super pumped. I'm super excited to be a part of this team and get this opportunity.”

Ridgeway faced the challenge of changing positions from quarterback to running back when he got to the next level at Minnesota State University Morehead, where he spent the past two years.

Now coming into next season unsure of what position he will play, the redshirt sophomore wants to apply the skills he learned at his previous school to Montana.

“I quickly learned that I can still be the vocal competitor and leader that I am, just at a different position on the field,” Ridgeway said. “I think that's one of the biggest things I learned, and it's something I definitely feel like I can bring to the Griz."

The decision for Ridgeway to transfer to Montana was an easy one for him, knowing he will get to live out a childhood dream.

“It's gonna be a surreal feeling. I grew up a huge Griz fan, went to all the games growing up,” Ridgeway said. “It's gonna be a crazy feeling running out of the tunnel for the first time, and I don't think I'll ever be able to put it into words, you know, what that feeling is gonna be like."

Along with running out of the tunnel, Ridgeway also chose Montana so he could make his home state proud.

“You know, I'm a Montana kid that wants to be a part of the program, wants to be a part of this team,” Ridgeway said. “I think that's exactly what they're looking for.”

Ridgeway will suit up for the Griz in the 2024-25 season.