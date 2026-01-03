Slow second half plagues Montana women in 77-58 loss at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana jumped up big early and held a two-point lead at halftime but was outscored by 14 in the third quarter as Northern Colorado sprinted past the Lady Griz 77-58 in Big Sky Conference women's basketball on Saturday.

The Bears outscored UM 21-7 in the third quarter and 40-19 overall in the second half to send the Lady Griz to their second straight road loss to open the Big Sky schedule. Montana is now 3-10 overall and 0-2 in the league.

Heather Baymon led UNC and all scorers with 29 points, making 10 of 18 from the field and 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Aniah Hall had 19 points and nine rebounds while Gabi Fields added 11 points and nine assists for the Bears.

Mack Konig's 19 points paced the Lady Griz. She also had five assists. Jocelyn Land contributed 12 points and Aby Shubert chipped in 10, but Montana shot 34.6% from the floor and made just six field goals after halftime.

Montana will play its Big Sky home opener on Thursday against Idaho before hosting Eastern Washington on Saturday.

