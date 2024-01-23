Six reach double figures, Montana Lady Griz tie program record with 16 3-pointers in win at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Six players scored in double figures Monday night in Montana's 87-55 victory at Weber State.

Mack Konig led the Lady Griz with 16 points and Macey Huard added 15. As a team, Montana made 16 of 37 3-point attempts with Konig and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw each making four. Espenmiller-McGraw finished with 12 points

Dani Bartsch hit three 3s and finished with 11 points and also pulled down nine rebounds. Gina Marxen made three 3s and ended with 13 points. Carmen Gfeller rounded out the double-figure scoring with 14 points.

Konig had five assists and Marxen added four. The Lady Griz had 18 total assists to just six turnovers.

Montana improved to 11-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big Sky Conference. The win was a bounce-back from Saturday's 64-55 loss at rival Montana State. The Lady Griz return home Thursday to host Portland State at 7 p.m.