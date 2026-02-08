MISSOULA — Tyler Thompson keyed a second-half eruption, and Montana got back in the win column Saturday with a 73-68 Big Sky Conference men's basketball win over Idaho at Dahlberg Arena.

The Grizzlies, who entered the day on a two-game skid, made just six field goals and scored a paltry 19 points in the first half to trail 29-19, but they bettered that in the first eight minutes of the second half. Thompson canned his first 3-pointer less than 30 seconds in, proving a precursor to Montana's ensuing explosion.

WATCH THE FULL HIGHLIGHTS:

Second-half explosion leads Montana men to win over Idaho

After the Griz and Vandals traded buckets, Idaho led 34-24 with 18:29 to play, but Thompson hit another 3 — this one kick-starting a 19-0 Montana run. Thompson had three 3s in the stretch, Te'Jon Sawyer had a powerful put-back dunk and another basket, and Money Williams and Kenyon Aguino each made 3s. Aguino's 3, which came as the shot clock wound down, banked off the backboard, hit the front rim and bounced off the backboard again before trickling in.

Following Aguino's 3, Montana led 43-34 and wouldn't trail the rest of the way. Idaho got back within two points — 48-46 — with eight minutes to play, but Sawyer and Brooklyn Hicks combined for an 8-0 spurt to keep the Vandals at bay.

Montana led by as many as 14 points — 70-56 — in the second half after trailing by as many as 13 in the first 20 minutes.

Williams led the Griz with 14 points, and Sawyer had 13. Thompson, Kepley and Hicks each added 12 points, as Montana made 19 of 28 field goals in the second half after going 6 of 24 in the first.

Biko Johnson scored a game-high 22 points for Idaho, which shot just 25 of 66 (37.9%) for the game.

The win gave Montana the season sweep over Idaho. The Griz (14-11 overall, 8-4 Big Sky) are back at home next weekend when they host rival Montana State on Saturday.