Press conference: Nate Harris introduced as Montana Lady Griz head coach

MISSOULA — The University of Montana held a press conference Monday to introduce Nate Harris as Lady Griz head coach. Harris was officially hired and elevated to the head coaching role last Tuesday.

Harris served as interim coach throughout half of this past season. He took over in January after previous head coach Brian Holsinger took personal leave from the team and eventually resigned from the job in February.

The Lady Griz went 7-7 under Harris to close out the regular season and earned the No. 6 seed at the Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, Idaho.

It was there the Lady Griz came to life, upsetting No. 3 Idaho and No. 2 Northern Arizona before falling to rival and No. 1-seeded Montana State, 58-57, in the championship game as the Bobcats won on a last-second shot.

Harris is the fourth coach of the program since legend Robin Selvig retired in 2016. To watch the full press conference, check out the video above.

