Portland State announces 2025 game versus Montana to be played at Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland State football team is returning to Providence Park for a game this fall against the University of Montana.

The Vikings, who last played a game in the downtown stadium on Oct. 13, 2018, will return to their former home for a single game in 2025, with the potential of future games, as part of a contract between Portland State University and the Portland Timbers.

The Vikings and Griz will meet on Nov. 15 at Providence Park for a Big Sky Conference matchup. Hillsboro Stadium remains the full-time home of PSU football.

"I'm thrilled to announce Portland State's return to the field at Providence Park," said President Ann Cudd. "PSU is committed to doing what we can to bring vitality to downtown Portland. Vikings football has always been an exciting fall pastime, and playing in the heart of our city opens up new possibilities for connection. I can't wait for kickoff in November, and I look forward to the potential for more Vikings athletics games at Providence Park in the future."

"Providence Park holds a significant place in the history of Vikings football, and we are excited to welcome their return for the Montana game," Timbers CEO Heather Davis said. "We look forward to seeing the community come together to support Portland State and another big event in downtown Portland."

The Viking program has a long history at Providence Park. Portland State called the stadium its home from 1967 through the 2018 season with the exception of the 2000 and 2010 seasons due to renovation projects. During that time it was formerly named Multnomah Stadium, Civic Stadium, PGE Park and JELD-WEN Field.

"Portland State's connection with downtown Portland runs through its history and that includes Vikings football," said director of athletics Matt Billings. "We are very happy that we can bring our football team back downtown, have a presence and play a top opponent at Providence Park this fall. We appreciate the partnership with the Portland Timbers."

The entire 2025 Portland State Football Schedule will be released on Thursday, Feb. 27). Season Ticket Renewals and new season ticket deposits are now available.

PSU first played football in old Multnomah Stadium in 1949 but did not return until a game on Nov. 25, 1965 against the University of Montana. PSU (then PSC) played Lewis and Clark and Idaho State at the stadium in 1966, then began playing all of its home games there in 1967. The exception was a game against Weber State that year which was played at Wilson High School.

Portland State used Hillsboro Stadium as its home field in 2000 and 2010, due to the renovations, then for four games in 2018. The Vikings became a full-time tenant there for the 2019 season. PSU continues to be a regular at Hillsboro and will play all other home games there in 2025.

PSU hosted 15 NCAA Division II playoff games at Civic Stadium between 1987 and 1995. During those seasons under coach Pokey Allen and coach Tim Walsh, PSU ranked among the leaders in Division II attendance and set the playoff attendance record of 21,079 against Texas A&I. More recently, PSU hosted an FCS playoff game at Providence Park in 2015.