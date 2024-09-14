Share Facebook

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) celerates a touchdown during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) breaks a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs into open field during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) gets a sack during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) runs the ball during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Hayden Opitz (59) makes a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) makes a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

The University of Montana dance team performs during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) runs the ball during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) hurdles a defender during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Caleb Otlewski (45) makes a sack during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) runs the ball during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) gains yards during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws a pass during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) celebrates his first touchdown as a Grizzly during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) breaks a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) stretches towards the goal line during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) scores a touchdown during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs for a touchdown during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) breaks a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Drew Deck (2) warms up before the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Vai Kaho (0) makes a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) makes a catch during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Noah Kaschmitter (69) makes a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Isiah Childs (28) celebrates after a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) hurdles a defender during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field before the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Isiah Childs (28) makes a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) makes a tackle during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

The University of Montana captains take the field before the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) scores a touchdown during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) warms up before the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana fans celebrate during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana fans celebrate during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Cade Klimczak (72) snaps the ball during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) scores a touchdown during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) stretches for yardage during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) takes a snap during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field before the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) keeps the ball for a touchdown during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) warms up before the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana mascot 'Monte' enters the field on a World War II Jeep before the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

