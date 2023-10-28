Watch Now
Photos: No. 7 Montana shuts out Northern Colorado

Photos from Montana's football game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023.

University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates wiith TraJon Cotton (3) after a pick-six during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) gets a sack during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) gains a few yards after a catch during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a touchdown reception during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) celebrates a pick-six touchdown during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a rushing touchdown during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) warms up before the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) keeps the ball during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The University of Montana football team takes the field before the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Sawyer Racanelli (9) catches a touchdown pass during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck meets with his team after the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) gets a sack during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) intercepts the ball and takes it back for a touchdown during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) returns an interception for a touchdown during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) celebrates after intercepting the ball and taking it back for a touchdown during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) makes a sack during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) avoids a tackle during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs with the ball during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gets a first down during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) runs a blitz during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Cooper Barnum (40) and junior Garrett Hustedt (56) make a tackle during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) makes a one-handed tackle during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) keeps the ball during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) runs with the ball during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) gets a first down during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) looks to make a play during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nash Fouch (4) pumps up the crowd during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Kellen Detrick (47) celebrates making a tackle during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ryan Simpson (4) breaks away for a first down during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) runs for a gain of yards during the game against Northern Colorado at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on October 28, 2023.Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
