Photos: No. 6 Montana Grizzlies kick off 2025 season against Central Washington

University of Montana sophomore Gage Sliter (12) warms up before the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) warms up with a catch before the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) warms up with a handoff before the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) hands off the ball to University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) before the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) scores a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs for a 54-yard touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Peyton Wing (32) pressures a pass during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws a pass during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) signals for a first down during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) keeps the ball in play during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) catches a 50-yard pass for a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) scores a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) scores a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) and senior Everett Johnson (62) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana offense celebrate a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) falls into the endzone for a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Elijah Brady (12) celebrates a tackle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Elijah Brady (12) celebrates during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Micah Harper (2) intercepts a pass during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) breaks away from a defender during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) breaks a tackle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) catches a pass for a first down during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Kade Cutler (30) makes a tackle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Zekiel Seumalo (92) makes a sack during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Hashim Jones (28) runs the ball during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Peyton Wing (32) makes a tackle for a loss of yards during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense celebrates a stop during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Geno Leonard (31) makes a tackle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Hayden Schwartz (97) makes a tackle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Diezel Wilkinson (24)pressures the pass during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Jordan Dever (9) makes a long catch during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates a first down during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) breaks a tackle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Geno Leonard (31) and junior Peyton Wing (32) team up for a tackle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana tight end Evan Shafer (84) makes a catch during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a touchdown pass during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Blake Bohannon (4) pulls in a pass during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs for a first down during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Elijawah Tolbert (11) makes a tackle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) dodges a tackle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) catches a 50-yard pass for a touchdown during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Kenzel Lawler (8) makes a tacikle during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense make a stop during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Kade Boyd (17) intercepts a pass in the endzone during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Kade Boyd (17) gains yards after intercepting a pass during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) outruns defenders during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck runs warm up drills before the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck greets staff before the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Tanner Huff (29) takes the field during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ian Finch (5) takes the field during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

