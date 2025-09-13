High School College More Sports Watch Now
Photos: No. 5 Montana surges past No. 16 North Dakota in thriller

Photos from Montana's football game versus North Dakota inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) warms up before the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks The University of Montana Grizzlies warm up before the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana freshman Danny Sirmon (89) makes a catch while warming up before the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) scores a touchdown during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana senior Hunter Peck (56) and University of Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu (58) make a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana senior Elijawah Tolbert (11) celebrates a tackle for a loss during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) stiff-arms a defender during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana sophomore Kyon Loud (5) makes a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana senior Blake Bohannon (4) makes a reception for a first down during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles out of the pocket during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Kade Boyd (17) makes a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana junior Peyton Wing (32) makes a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws a pass during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana junior Peyton Wing (32) celebrates a turnover during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu (58) makes a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) makes a touchdown catch during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck signals to his team during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) scores a touchdown during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu (58) pressures a pass during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football A fan celebrates during the Montana game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana junior Peyton Wing (32) makes a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana senior Josh Gale (81) catches the ball for a big gain of yards during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws a first down pass during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) makes a play call during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) celebrates a touchdown during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) scores a touchdown late in the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football The University of Montana celebrates a win against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana senior Elijawah Tolbert (11) makes a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana junior Peyton Wing (32) calls out to the team during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football The University of Montana celebrates a win against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) finds a running hole during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Caleb Otlewski (45) prepares for a play during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws a pass on the run during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) jukes a defender during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Clay Oven (37) makes a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana senior Everett Johnson (62) celebrates a win during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Clay Oven (37) celebrates a stop during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) and University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrate a victory against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) watches the game clock during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) watches from the sidelines during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana junior Peyton Wing (32) forces an early throw during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana sophomore Caleb Otlewski (45) makes a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs for a first down during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana senior Elijawah Tolbert (11) celebrates a tackle during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana makes a stop during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota Football University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) makes a catch during the game against University of North Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 13, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports

