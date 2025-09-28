Photos: No. 5 Montana keeps hold of Little Brown Stein with win over No. 8 Idaho

Share Facebook

University of Montana senior Cannon Panfiloff (69) celebrates following the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Geno Leonard (31) celebrates following the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana celebrates a victory during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana celebrates a victory during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck celebrates during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Elijawah Tolbert (11) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) fights for extra yards during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scores a touchdown during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) moves the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) keeps the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Geno Leonard (31) hoists the The Little Brown Stein trophy following the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) returns a kick during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Kellen Detrick (47) celebrates a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Hunter Peck (56) celebrates a stop during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) dances in the endzone after a touchdown during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs for a touchdown during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana offense warms up before the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) catches the ball warming up for the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Josh Gale (81) warms up before the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) takes the field before the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense swarms the ball carrier during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) warms up with the offense before the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) carries the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Diezel Wilkinson (24) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) breaks a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) moves the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Tanner Huff (29) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

Fireworks signal the start of the University of Montana game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Micah Harper (2) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Peyton Wing (32) signals the defense during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Kenzel Lawler (8) celebrates a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) moves the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ty Morrison (36) kicks the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Kellen Detrick (47) makes a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) signals a play during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Jordan Dever (9) catches the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Peyton Wing (32) signals to the defense during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Micah Harper (2) breaks up a pass during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) celebrates a first down during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) catches a pass during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) breaks a tackle during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Drew Deck (2) moves the ball during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

Monte carries the Little Brown Stein onto the field before the University of Montana game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Fynn Ridgeway (39) takes the field during the game against Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday September 27, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

