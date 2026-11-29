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Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

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