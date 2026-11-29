Photos: Montana races past Incarnate Word in FCS playoffs
Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.
Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from Montana's first-round FCS playoff game against Incarnate Word on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies defeated the Cardinals 48-32.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports