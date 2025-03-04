Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Photos: Montana Grizzlies win share of Big Sky Conference regular-season championship

Photos from the Montana Grizzlies' win over Eastern Washington at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana guard Money Williams drives to the basket against Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball Brandon Whitney (12), Te'Jon Sawyer (32) and the Montana Grizzlies celebrate after defeating the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies The Montana men's basketball team poses with the Big Sky Conference championship trophy after defeating Eastern Washington at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: Montana Grizzlies win share of Big Sky Conference regular-season championship

close-gallery
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball
  • Montana Grizzlies
  • Montana vs. Eastern Washington men's basketball

Share

Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Money Williams drives to the basket against Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana plays Eastern Washington in the final men's basketball game of the regular season at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Brandon Whitney (12), Te'Jon Sawyer (32) and the Montana Grizzlies celebrate after defeating the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana men's basketball team poses with the Big Sky Conference championship trophy after defeating Eastern Washington at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
The Montana Grizzlies defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Monday, March 3, 2025, to win a share of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season championship.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next