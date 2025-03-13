Photos: Montana Grizzlies top Northern Colorado in high-scoring Big Sky Conference championship
Photos from Montana's win over Northern Colorado in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament.
Montana plays Northern Colorado in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana's Brandon Whitney looks to make a play against Northern Colorado in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament Montana defeats Northern Colorado in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The Montana Grizzlies pose with the Big Sky Conference men's basketball championship trophy after defeating Northern Colorado in the title game at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Brandon Whitney poses with the Big Sky Conference men's basketball championship trophy after defeating Northern Colorado in the title game at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports