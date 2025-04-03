Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Photos: Montana Grizzlies hold pro day in Missoula

Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.

DSC09986.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00035.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00038.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00030.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09544.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00047.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC00009.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09974.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09966.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09951.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09911.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09905.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09920.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09931.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09875.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09863.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09832.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09825.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09820.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09810.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09771.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09789.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09757.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09762.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09744.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09693.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09734.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09684.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09717.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09703.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09660.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09619.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09608.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09637.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09657.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09597.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09557.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09584.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09573.jpg Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos: Montana Grizzlies hold pro day in Missoula

close-gallery
  • DSC09986.jpg
  • DSC00035.jpg
  • DSC00038.jpg
  • DSC00030.jpg
  • DSC09544.jpg
  • DSC00047.jpg
  • DSC00009.jpg
  • DSC09974.jpg
  • DSC09966.jpg
  • DSC09951.jpg
  • DSC09911.jpg
  • DSC09905.jpg
  • DSC09920.jpg
  • DSC09931.jpg
  • DSC09875.jpg
  • DSC09863.jpg
  • DSC09832.jpg
  • DSC09825.jpg
  • DSC09820.jpg
  • DSC09810.jpg
  • DSC09771.jpg
  • DSC09789.jpg
  • DSC09757.jpg
  • DSC09762.jpg
  • DSC09744.jpg
  • DSC09693.jpg
  • DSC09734.jpg
  • DSC09684.jpg
  • DSC09717.jpg
  • DSC09703.jpg
  • DSC09660.jpg
  • DSC09619.jpg
  • DSC09608.jpg
  • DSC09637.jpg
  • DSC09657.jpg
  • DSC09597.jpg
  • DSC09557.jpg
  • DSC09584.jpg
  • DSC09573.jpg

Share

Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the University of Montana pro day at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Seven former Griz competed in front of scouts from 21 pro teams.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next