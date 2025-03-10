Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Photos: Montana Grizzlies hold off Northern Arizona in Big Sky Conference tournament

Photos from Montana's win over Northern Arizona in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament.

Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana's Kai Johnson looks for space against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana's Kai Johnson drives to the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Brandon Whitney goes in for a layup against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana's Kai Johnson makes a move against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana forward Te'Jon Sawyer battles for a rebound against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana forward Joe Pridgen looks for room against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana forward Joe Pridgen looks for room against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Money Williams shoots a layup against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Money Williams puts up a shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Malik Moore looks for room against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana forward Jensen Bradtke (50) battles for a rebound against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Money Williams drives to the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Brandon Whitney plays defense against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Money Williams drives the ball against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana's Joe Pridgen goes up for a shot against Northern Arizona's Ryan Abelman during a quarterfinal game at the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Malik Moore shoots a jump shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Money Williams puts up a shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana forward Te'Jon Sawyer puts up a shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Brandon Whitney puts up a shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Malik Moore drives to the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana forward Joe Pridgen battles for a rebound against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana forward Joe Pridgen battles for a loose ball against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana forward Joe Pridgen looks for space against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana coach Travis DeCuire stands on the sidelines during the Grizzlies' game against Northern Arizona in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana forward Te'Jon Sawyer goes up for a layup against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Money Williams (0) drives toward the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Money Williams (0) looks for room against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Malik Moore (3) drives to the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball Montana guard Austin Patterson shoots a 3-pointer against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: Montana Grizzlies hold off Northern Arizona in Big Sky Conference tournament

close-gallery
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball
  • Montana versus Northern Arizona men's basketball

Share

Montana's Kai Johnson looks for space against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana's Kai Johnson drives to the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Brandon Whitney goes in for a layup against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana's Kai Johnson makes a move against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana forward Te'Jon Sawyer battles for a rebound against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana forward Joe Pridgen looks for room against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana forward Joe Pridgen looks for room against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Money Williams shoots a layup against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Money Williams puts up a shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Malik Moore looks for room against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana forward Jensen Bradtke (50) battles for a rebound against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Money Williams drives to the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Brandon Whitney plays defense against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Money Williams drives the ball against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana's Joe Pridgen goes up for a shot against Northern Arizona's Ryan Abelman during a quarterfinal game at the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Malik Moore shoots a jump shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Money Williams puts up a shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana forward Te'Jon Sawyer puts up a shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Brandon Whitney puts up a shot against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Malik Moore drives to the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana forward Joe Pridgen battles for a rebound against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana forward Joe Pridgen battles for a loose ball against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana forward Joe Pridgen looks for space against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana coach Travis DeCuire stands on the sidelines during the Grizzlies' game against Northern Arizona in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana forward Te'Jon Sawyer goes up for a layup against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Money Williams (0) drives toward the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Money Williams (0) looks for room against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Malik Moore (3) drives to the basket against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana guard Austin Patterson shoots a 3-pointer against Northern Arizona in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next