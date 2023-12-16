Watch Now
Photos: Montana defeats North Dakota State in 2OT classic

Photos from Montana's 31-29 double-overtime win over North Dakota State in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.

North Dakota State at Montana A Montana football fan waves the No. 37 flag during the Grizzlies' game against North Dakota State in the FCS playoff semifinals at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Nick Ostmo Montana running back Nick Ostmo fights through a tackle during an FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keelan White Montana receiver Keelan White makes a leaping catch during an FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Clifton McDowell University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana The Montana defensive line readies for the snap against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana A Montana football fan cheers during the Grizzlies' game against North Dakota State play in the FCS playoff semifinals at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) carries the ball against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana defensive lineman Alex Gubner rushes against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana linebacker Levi Janacaro rushes the passer against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller (7) throws a pass against Montana in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana receiver Junior Bergen carries the ball after making a catch against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana's Junior Bergen returns a punt for a touchdown during FCS playoff semifinal football game against North Dakota State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller (7) is tackled by Montana defenders in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana football fans cheer on the Grizzlies against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Griz fans Photo by: MTN News Junior Bergen Junior Bergen races down the sideline on a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown during an FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Junior Bergen Montana's Junior Bergen smiles after scoring on a 47-yard punt return during an FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana running back Eli Gillman (10) carries the ball against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana receiver Keelan White (6) catches the game-winning two-point conversion against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana North Dakota State running back TK Marshall (28) carries the ball against Montana in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana football fans cheer on the Grizzlies against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana football fans cheer on the Grizzlies against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports North Dakota State at Montana Montana football celebrate after the Grizzlies defeated North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023.Photo by: Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Montana vs. North Dakota State University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) celebrates after the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports Griz celebration Safety Nash Fouch (4) and the Montana Grizzlies celebrate their 31-29 victory over North Dakota State in their FCS semifinal playof game on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU81.jpg University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) kocks the ball loose during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU82.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a reception for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU83.jpg University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) celebrates after the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU79.jpg University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) moves the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU80.jpg University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) makes a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU76.jpg North Dakota State University senior TK Marshall scores a touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU77.jpg University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU78.jpg North Dakota State University senior Jake Kubas (63) reacts to losing the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU74.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches a tipped pass for two points during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU75.jpg North Dakota State University sophomore Cole Payton (9) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU72.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown in overtime during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU73.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown in overtime during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU69.jpg University of Montana senior Nico Ramos (83) kicks an extra point during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU70.jpg University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) takes the ball for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU71.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown in overtime during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU68.jpg North Dakota State University celebrates a touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU67.jpg North Dakota State University sophomore Cole Payton scores an overtime touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU65.jpg North Dakota State University kicks an extra point during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU66.jpg University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) leaps for a first down reception during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU62.jpg University of Montana fans celebrate a score during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU63.jpg North Dakota State University senior Cam Miller (7) throws a pass on the run during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU64.jpg University of Montana junior Cooper Barnum (40) rushes the kicker during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU60.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU61.jpg North Dakota State University kicks a field goal during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU58.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a deep pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU59.jpg North Dakota State University seniors Jayden Price (23) and Marcus Sheppard celebrate breaking up a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU57.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) moves the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU55.jpg The University of Montana celebrates a score during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU56.jpg University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) makes a catch for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU53.jpg University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) prepares for the snap during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU54.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) scrambles during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU50.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU51.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU52.jpg North Dakota State University senior Jayden Price (23) tackles University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) during the FCS semifinal matchup at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU48.jpg University of Montana sophomore Jace Klucewich (39) takes the field with his team before the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU49.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU46.jpg University of Montana mascot 'Monte' hypes up the crowd during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU47.jpg University of Montana freshman Tyson Rostad (32) takes the field with his team before the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU43.jpg University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) tackles North Dakota State University sophomore Cole Payton (9) during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU44.jpg North Dakota State University sophomore Eli Green (13) catches the ball for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU45.jpg North Dakota State University senior Griffin Crosa (39) kicks a field goal during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU41.jpg University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU42.jpg University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU39.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) surveys his passing options during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU40.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU36.jpg University of Montana senior Nico Ramos (83) kicks an extra point during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU37.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU38.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) gains a few yards during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU34.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) takes the ball for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU35.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU32.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) makes a spiderman gesture after a first down reception during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU33.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU29.jpg University of Montana junior Isiah Childs (28) blocks a punt during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU30.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU31.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU27.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU28.jpg University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) tackles North Dakota State senior Giancarlo Volpentesta (83) during the FCS semifinal matchup at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU25.jpg University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) tackles North Dakota State University senior TaMerik Williams (22) during the FCS semifinal matchup at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU26.jpg University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) tackles North Dakota State sophomore Cole Payton (9) during the FCS semifinal matchup at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU22.jpg University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) pumps up the crowd during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU23.jpg University of Montana sophomore TJ Rausch (10) celebrates a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU24.jpg University of Montana sophomore TJ Rausch (10) celebrates a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU20.jpg University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) speaks with his team during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU21.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) surveys his recievers during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU17.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU18.jpg University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) prepares for the snap during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU15.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU16.jpg North Dakota State University senior Cam Miller (7) throws a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU13.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU14.jpg University of Montana sophomore Ronald Jackson (2) celebrates with a fan following the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU10.jpg The University of Montana celebrates a victory following the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU11.jpg University of Montana senior Chris Walker (55) celebrates after the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU12.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) poses for a photograph following the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU8.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a reception for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU9.jpg University of Montana senior Nash Fouch (4) and junior Ryder Meyer (13) celebrate after the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU6.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown in overtime during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU7.jpg during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU4.jpg University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) holds his head in disbelief after the FCS semifinal victory against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU5.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) takes a photo with a fan after the FCS semifinal matchup victory against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU2.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches a pass for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU3.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 121623 GRIZ FB NDSU1.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gains some rushing yards during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

