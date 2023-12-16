Photos: Montana defeats North Dakota State in 2OT classic

Share Facebook

A Montana football fan waves the No. 37 flag during the Grizzlies' game against North Dakota State in the FCS playoff semifinals at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana running back Nick Ostmo fights through a tackle during an FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. James Dobson / MTN Sports

Montana receiver Keelan White makes a leaping catch during an FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The Montana defensive line readies for the snap against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

A Montana football fan cheers during the Grizzlies' game against North Dakota State play in the FCS playoff semifinals at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) carries the ball against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana defensive lineman Alex Gubner rushes against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana linebacker Levi Janacaro rushes the passer against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller (7) throws a pass against Montana in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana receiver Junior Bergen carries the ball after making a catch against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana's Junior Bergen returns a punt for a touchdown during FCS playoff semifinal football game against North Dakota State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller (7) is tackled by Montana defenders in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana football fans cheer on the Grizzlies against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana and North Dakota State play in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

MTN News

Junior Bergen races down the sideline on a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown during an FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana's Junior Bergen smiles after scoring on a 47-yard punt return during an FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana running back Eli Gillman (10) carries the ball against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana receiver Keelan White (6) catches the game-winning two-point conversion against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

North Dakota State running back TK Marshall (28) carries the ball against Montana in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana football fans cheer on the Grizzlies against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana football fans cheer on the Grizzlies against North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

Montana football celebrate after the Grizzlies defeated North Dakota State in an FCS playoff semifinal football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Dec. 16, 2023. Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) celebrates after the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Safety Nash Fouch (4) and the Montana Grizzlies celebrate their 31-29 victory over North Dakota State in their FCS semifinal playof game on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) kocks the ball loose during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a reception for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) celebrates after the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) moves the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) makes a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University senior TK Marshall scores a touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University senior Jake Kubas (63) reacts to losing the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches a tipped pass for two points during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University sophomore Cole Payton (9) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown in overtime during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown in overtime during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nico Ramos (83) kicks an extra point during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) takes the ball for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown in overtime during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University celebrates a touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University sophomore Cole Payton scores an overtime touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University kicks an extra point during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) leaps for a first down reception during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana fans celebrate a score during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University senior Cam Miller (7) throws a pass on the run during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Cooper Barnum (40) rushes the kicker during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University kicks a field goal during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a deep pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University seniors Jayden Price (23) and Marcus Sheppard celebrate breaking up a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) moves the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana celebrates a score during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) makes a catch for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) prepares for the snap during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) scrambles during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University senior Jayden Price (23) tackles University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) during the FCS semifinal matchup at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Jace Klucewich (39) takes the field with his team before the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana mascot 'Monte' hypes up the crowd during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Tyson Rostad (32) takes the field with his team before the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) tackles North Dakota State University sophomore Cole Payton (9) during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University sophomore Eli Green (13) catches the ball for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University senior Griffin Crosa (39) kicks a field goal during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) surveys his passing options during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nico Ramos (83) kicks an extra point during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana fans cheer during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) gains a few yards during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) takes the ball for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana fans cheer during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) makes a spiderman gesture after a first down reception during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Isiah Childs (28) blocks a punt during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) tackles North Dakota State senior Giancarlo Volpentesta (83) during the FCS semifinal matchup at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) tackles North Dakota State University senior TaMerik Williams (22) during the FCS semifinal matchup at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) tackles North Dakota State sophomore Cole Payton (9) during the FCS semifinal matchup at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) pumps up the crowd during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore TJ Rausch (10) celebrates a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore TJ Rausch (10) celebrates a tackle during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) speaks with his team during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) surveys his recievers during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) prepares for the snap during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

North Dakota State University senior Cam Miller (7) throws a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Ronald Jackson (2) celebrates with a fan following the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana celebrates a victory following the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Chris Walker (55) celebrates after the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) poses for a photograph following the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a reception for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nash Fouch (4) and junior Ryder Meyer (13) celebrate after the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown in overtime during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana celebrates after the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) holds his head in disbelief after the FCS semifinal victory against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) takes a photo with a fan after the FCS semifinal matchup victory against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches a pass for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs for a first down during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gains some rushing yards during the FCS semifinal matchup against North Dakota State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

