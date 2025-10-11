Photos: Montana closes out Cal Poly for 28-9 homecoming victory

Share Facebook

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) scores a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Kenzel Lawler (8) intercepts the ball for a pick-six during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Elijawah Tolbert (11) prepares for the snap during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles out of the pocket during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

Cal Poly junior Troy Fletcher (21) blocks a pass intended for University of Montana senior Blake Bohannon (4) during the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brady Beaner (25) makes a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana's Drew Deck makes a reception during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Tanner Huff (29) celebrates a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

Cal Poly freshman Ty Dieffenbach (7) throws the ball during the game against University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Caleb Otlewski (45) makes an interception during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Diezel Wilkinson (24) makes a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Diezel Wilkinson (24) celebrates a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) moves the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu (58) prepares for the snap during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Clay Oven (37) makes a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) catches the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana cheerleaders take the field during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana cheer team celebrates during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) breaks a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana mascot "Monte" takes the field during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) gets a first down during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates a first down during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana mascot "Monte" backflips off a truck during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Kenzel Lawler (8) makes a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) celebrates following a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The Griz fly a retro banner during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) breaks a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense makes a stop on the one yard line during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Micah Harper (2) intercepts a pass during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana offense warms up before the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) warms up before the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The "Slobbering Bear" features on the University of Montana helmet during the homecoming game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) warms up before the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana offense prepares for a play during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) scores a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

