Photos: Montana closes out Cal Poly for 28-9 homecoming victory

UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) scores a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Kenzel Lawler (8) intercepts the ball for a pick-six during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Kenzel Lawler (8) intercepts the ball for a pick-six during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Elijawah Tolbert (11) prepares for the snap during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles out of the pocket during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly Cal Poly junior Troy Fletcher (21) blocks a pass intended for University of Montana senior Blake Bohannon (4) during the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana freshman Brady Beaner (25) makes a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana's Drew Deck makes a reception during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Tanner Huff (29) celebrates a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly Cal Poly freshman Ty Dieffenbach (7) throws the ball during the game against University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Caleb Otlewski (45) makes an interception during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Diezel Wilkinson (24) makes a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Diezel Wilkinson (24) celebrates a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) moves the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu (58) prepares for the snap during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Clay Oven (37) makes a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) catches the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana cheerleaders take the field during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly The University of Montana cheer team celebrates during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) breaks a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana mascot "Monte" takes the field during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) gets a first down during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates a first down during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana mascot "Monte" backflips off a truck during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Kenzel Lawler (8) makes a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) celebrates following a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly The Griz fly a retro banner during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) breaks a tackle during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly The University of Montana defense makes a stop on the one yard line during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Micah Harper (2) intercepts a pass during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Micah Harper (2) intercepts a pass during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly The University of Montana offense warms up before the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) warms up before the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly The "Slobbering Bear" features on the University of Montana helmet during the homecoming game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat (8) warms up before the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana freshman Brooks Davis (3) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly The University of Montana offense prepares for a play during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) runs the ball during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports UM Grizzlies Football vs. Cal Poly University of Montana senior Michael Wortham (6) scores a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports

