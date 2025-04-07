Offensive line coach Joe Pawlak leaves Montana Grizzlies for Western Michigan

MISSOULA — Offensive line coach Joe Pawlak has left Montana for the same position at Western Michigan, the Broncos announced earlier this month.

Pawlak spent just the 2024 season with the Grizzlies. During Pawlak's one season, Montana ranked 18th in the FCS in scoring offense at 33.4 points per game and 26th in the nation in total offense at 410.4 yards per game.

Those numbers ranked the Grizzlies fourth in the Big Sky Conference in scoring offense and sixth in total offense. They averaged 195.8 rushing yards and 215.1 passing yards per game but allowed the most sacks (29) in the conference.

Pawlak, who came to Montana after spending five seasons at North Dakota, will join head coach Lance Taylor's staff at Western Michigan, an FBS program that plays in the Mid-American Conference.

"I am thrilled to announce the addition of Joe Pawlak to our staff as the new offensive line coach," Taylor said in a Western Michigan news release. "Joe brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of developing talented players on and off the field. His expertise, leadership, and dedication to the game make him an outstanding addition to our program.

"I am confident that his presence will have a significant impact on our offensive line and contribute greatly to our team's success. We're excited to welcome him to the Bronco football family as the final piece of our coaching staff."

Prior to his time at North Dakota, Pawlak spent three seasons as a graduate assistant at Iowa and two seasons at Northern Illinois, his alma mater.

As a player, he was a three-year starter for the Huskies and played in 52 career games. He was a starter on the 2011 MAC championship team that featured Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Jordan Lynch. The NIU offense broke 12 single-season records and finished the season ranked 10th in the nation for fewest sacks allowed, with just 12.

Montana has not yet announced the hiring of a new offensive line coach, but Football Scoop reported in March that Cameron Norcross is set to take over the position. Norcross, who has 20 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience, was the offensive line coach/run game coordinator at FBS Kennesaw State last season.

Norcross has also coached at UNLV (2020-23), Vanderbilt (2016-19), Fresno State (2012-15) and Nevada (2001-10).

The Grizzlies wrap up their spring practices with the annual Grizzly Scholarship Association Spring Game inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.

Montana, which went 9-5 overall last season with a 5-3 record in Big Sky play, kicks off its 2025 season Sept. 6 with a home game against Central Washington.