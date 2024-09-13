No. 8 Montana looking to bounce back against Morehead State

MISSOULA — Montana comes into this week ranked No. 8 in the nation after a tough and disappointing loss against the University of North Dakota.

While a top-10-ranked team playing against a non-scholarship team is usually a recipe for a blowout, coach Bobby Hauck and the Grizzlies are not taking Morehead State lightly.

“I do know they’re 2-0 and we’re 1-1," Hauck said. "So, they’ve got a new staff. We don’t have a lot of offseason data on them like we normally would in an early season game.

"They’re top 10 nationally on defense in seven major categories. I think their pressure package is good, they’re balanced on offense, their punt return numbers are eye-opening, so we got a big week of preparation. We need to find a way to get a win this weekend."

The Griz players have the same mentality toward Morehead State, and, above all, they want to leave Washington-Grizzly Stadium with a win.

"Since the clock and the game ended last week, I’ve been ready to get back on the field and redeem ourselves," said running back/wide receiver Xavier Harris. "I didn’t like the ending and the result of that game, but you win some, you lose some. Like I said earlier, just gotta move on and take it on the chin and hope we win the next week."

The Eagles play in the Pioneer Football League. Morehead State is located in Morehead, Ky.

Kickoff between Montana and Morehead State is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the MTN channel with coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m.

