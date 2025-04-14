Montana's Whitney Morrison is Big Sky athlete of the week after performance at Bryan Clay Multis

MISSOULA — Whitney Morrison has been named the Big Sky Conference women’s field athlete of the week following her fantastic performance at the Bryan Clay Multis, the league announced Monday.

Morrison, a Missoula Big Sky graduate, set four personal-best marks on her way to a heptathlon score of 5,327 over two days at Azusa Pacific. The Missoula product registered the best score by a Grizzly in the event since Erika McLeod won the Big Sky Championship in 2019 with 5,425 points.

“She had a great meet out in California and hit over 5,300 points, which is outstanding,” Griz coach Doug Fraley said. “She’s now the conference leader in the event and she is very deserving of this Athlete of the Week honor.”

Morrison had PRs in four events — the high jump, 200 meters, long jump, and 800 meters. It led to her career-best overall score, which also leads the Big Sky Conference this season.

Overall, Morrison’s score ranks 21st nationally with just over a month left in the regular season.

Morrison ran a 14.53 100-meter hurdle race to get things started and then followed it up with a PR of 5-5¾ in the high jump. She closed out the first day with a 36-5 toss in the shot put and a 25.44 time in the 200 meters.

On Friday, Morrison had two PRs in her three events by long jumping 18-8 and finishing the 800 in 2:20.54. She also had a javelin mark of 116-10.

The overall balance from Morrison was once again key in her high score as she placed inside the top four in all seven events at the Bryan Clay Multis.

This is the second time in four weeks that Montana has had the women’s field athlete of the week. Morrison, who won the Big Sky Conference indoor pentathlon title, joins fellow Big Sky champ Erin Wilde as outdoor athletes of the week.

Wilde brought home the honor March 31 following a 5-10 high jump at the Al Manuel Invitational in Missoula.

Morrison will be off this week while a select group of Grizzlies heads back to California this weekend to participate in a trio of meets at Long Beach State and Azusa Pacific.

