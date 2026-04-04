Montana's Titus Jeffrey sets school discus record as 13 Grizzlies win in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The record breaking continued for Montana’s track and field program on Friday at the Whitworth Peace Meet. Freshman thrower Titus Jeffrey broke a seven-year-old school record in the men’s discus as one of 13 event winners for Montana at the meet.

The Grizzlies, competing without several of last week’s school record holders as they rested following a big first week of competition, still saw several top 10 marks in program history to go along with the event wins.

Jeffrey provided the highlight of the day with his big throw in the men’s discus. He started his day with a top-10 all-time mark in the shot put, but blew past that in his best event just a short time later.

The freshman from Grandview, Wash., was back in his home state and won the event by 13 feet with his best throw of 182-2. The mark breaks Brent Yeakey’s 2019 record, the second time this season that Yeakey has lost a record after Alex Shields took his shot put record off the board last week.

Jeffrey started his season with a throw of 171-0 at the Al Manuel Invitational in Missoula last week. The freshman now ranks inside the top 25 in the NCAA West Region following his performance.

He’s not the only men’s field athlete on the men’s side moving up in the regional rankings. Kevin Swindler, the school record holder indoors in the pole vault, had his best mark outdoors to win the event at a height of 17-0.25.

Swindler’s winning mark moves him into the top 20 in the West and should book him a ticket to Fayetteville, Ark., for the NCAA West First Round Meet.

Hunter Loesch followed up his impressive debut last week with a win in the men’s javelin with a new season-best of 226-10. He will also almost certainly be in Fayetteville at the end of the season, along with teammate Kyle Iorg who finished fourth on Friday with a throw of 212-8.

Astin Brown provided another victory in the field for the men with a throw of 57-4.25 in the shot put. Shields (55-10.25) and Jeffrey (55-0.25) followed him in second and third as the Grizzlies swept the podium.

The women also picked up two wins from the throws group on Friday. Brynn Fuller took the top mark in the javelin with a new personal-best throw of 151-7. The throw puts her on the bubble for regional qualifying with plenty of time remaining in the season.

Ashley Carroll finished second in the javelin with a throw of 142-11 and Ella Moodry was fourth with a mark of 139-5.

Scout Nadeau won the women’s shot put with a throw of 46-11 that just missed her personal best mark.

Shealyne McGee and Reghan Skogen shared the victory in the women’s pole vault with a mark of 12-7.25. It’s the second straight week that McGee has reached the height, but Skogen now joins her with a top-40 mark in the West Region.

On the track, the Grizzly women had a big PR from Lily Meskers in a win in the women’s 400m. She is already one of the fastest 400 runners in Montana history and delivered her best race yet with a time of 54.08 for the win. Sophia Clark finished second with a PR time of 54.61.

Jayel Dovichak led the charge in the women’s 100m-hurdles with an event-winning time of 13.96. She was the first of three Grizzlies in the top four as Ainsley Shipman ran a personal-best time of 13.99 to finish second and Isabelle Berry ran a 14.28 to finish fourth.

The Grizzly women ended their day with a win in the 4x400-meter relay as the team of Claire Hutchison, Sophia Clark, Tara Ohlwiler and Lily Meskers won with a time of 3:40.61.

The men also won in the final relay of the day with a time of 3:25.06 from the squad of Garrett Dahlke, Taylor Johnson, Ben Antley and Cadence Waller. It wasn’t the only win of the day for the newcomer Waller.

In the men’s 400m, Waller ran a time of 47.88 for the win.

The bulk of Montana’s roster will have the next week off as the multis will be the only athletes in action. The next full meet for Montana will be on the California road trip on April 17-19 as they compete in multiple events at Long Beach State and Azusa Pacific.

MONTANA MEN’S RESULTS

100m- Romin Saleki (10.82, 13th), Brody Thornsberry (10.99, 21st),

200m- Braden Ankeny (21.11, 2nd), Cadence Waller (21.87, 2nd), Taylor Johnson (21.98, 9th), Brody Thornsberry (22.06, 10th), Romin Saleki (22.60, 17th),

400m- Cadence Waller (47.88, 1st), Braden Ankeny (48.92, 6th), Ben Antley (48.96, 7th), Garrett Dahlke (49.56, 12th), Landon Shilhanek (49.71*, 13th)

800m- Henry Ballinger (1:51.85, 2nd), Truman Thompson (1:53.42, 5th), Henry Sund (1:55.56, 13th), Albert Turner (1:55.99, 17th), Will Sandnes (1:56.10, 20th), Colin Shaules (1:57.87, 32nd)

1,500m- Truman Thompson (3:54.97, 4th), Will Sandnes (3:57.63*, 8th), Albert Turner (3:58.97, 11th), Henry Sund (3:59.70, 16th), Colin Shaules (4:05.68, 25th), Morgan Amano (4:07.51*, 29th),

5,000m- Zachary Giesch (14:46.06, 12th)

110mH- Evan Barnes (15.21, 9th)

400mH- Adam Maxwell (55.36, 6th)

Steeple- Lane Krautschun (9:25.92*, 6th), Carson Steckelberg (9:27.05, 7th)

4x400m- Dahlke, Johnson, Antley, Waller (3:12.34, 1st), Thompson, Sandnes, Sund, Ballinger (3:25.06, 7th), Shaules, Turner, Krautschun, Steckelberg (3:37.28, 19th)

High Jump- Sam Henderson (6-4, 6th), Patrick Kremer (6-2, 8th)

Pole Vault- Kevin Swindler (17-0.25*, 1st), Carson Hegele (16-6.5, 2nd), Michael Cullen (15-0.75, 4th), Carter Petersen (14-6.75, 5th)

Triple Jump- Joseph Kitonsa (45-3.5, 5th)

Shot Put- Astin Brown (57-4.25, 1st), Alex Shields (55-10.25, 2nd), Titus Jeffrey (55-0.25*, 3rd)

Discus- Titus Jeffrey (182-2*^, 1st), Cooper Henkle (160-7, 3rd)

Hammer (Collegiate)- Cooper Henkle (180-7*, 3rd), Tyler Bates (169-9, 7th), Alex Shields (153-9, 13th)

Hammer (Open)- Titus Jeffrey (144-0, 6th), Astin Brown (139-11*, 12th)

Javelin- Hunter Loesch (226-10*, 1st), Kyle Iorg (212-8, 4th), Ethan Grimm (173-0, 7th)

MONTANA WOMEN’S RESULTS

100m- Brooke Zetooney (11.93, 3rd), Rileigh McGree (12.00, 5th), Tara Ohlwiler (12.05, 8th), Claire Hutchison (12.34, 10th), Kaydance Reiter (12.43*, 12th), Kaitlyn Dantic (12.88, 26th),

200m- Tara Ohlwiler (24.33, 4th), Brooke Zetooney (24.38, 5th), Claire Hutchison (24.56*, 6th), Rileigh McGree (24.58, 7th), Isabelle Berry (24.70*, 8th), Sophia Clark (24.75, 10th), Ainsley Shipman (24.86, 11th), Kaydance Reiter (25.19, 15th), Cosley Bruno (25.21*, 16th), Kaitlyn Dantic (26.01*, 23rd)

400m- Lily Meskers (54.08*, 1st), Sophia Clark (54.61*, 2nd), Cosley Bruno (56.49*, 4th)

800m- Libby Hartz (2:21.20, 16th)

1,500m- Olivia Coll (4:43.99*, 12th), Iris McKean (4:44.99, 13th), Libby Hartz (4:48.87, 16th), Heidi Olson (4:53.05, 21st)

5,000m- Iris McKean (17:51.89, 8th), Olivia Coll (18:30.45, 19th)

100mH- Jayel Dovichak (13.96, 1st), Ainsley Shipman (13.99*, 2nd), Isabelle Berry (14.28*, 4th)

4x100m- Gault, Shipman, Berry, Dovichak (46.45, 2nd)

4x400m- Hutchison, Clark, Ohlwiler, Meskers (3:40.61, 1st)

High Jump- Jaidyn Pevey (5-4.5*, 2nd)

Pole Vault- Shealyne McGee (12-7.25, t1st), Reghan Skogen (12-7.25*, t1st), Grace MacHarg (11-7.25*, t5th), Hannah Moses (11-7.25, t5th), Mae Roth (11-1.5, 8th)

Long Jump- Emily Maughan (17-4.25, 7th), Kensey Gault (17-4, 8th)

Shot Put- Scout Nadeau (46-11, 1st), Avery DeVincenzi (44-3.25*, 6th), Cathlene Van Zyl (41-10.5, 8th), Lillian White (40-2.25, 11th), Kensey Gault (36-3*, 20th)

Discus- Lillian White (137-6, 2nd), Morgan Thomas (134-0, 4th)

Hammer- Morgan Thomas (170-7*, 2nd), Scout Nadeau (168-8*, 3rd), Mary Mickelson (167-4, 4th), Avery DeVincenzi (156-6, 8th), Calista Ousley (143-1, 13th), Lillian White (140-2, 14th)

Javelin- Brynn Fuller (151-7*, 1st), Ashley Carroll (142-11, 2nd), Ella Moodry (139-5, 4th)

^ Montana School Record

*Personal Record

TOP 10 WATCH

The following athletes either entered or moved up in the program’s all-time top 10 list on Friday.

