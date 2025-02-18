Montana's Shealyne McGee named Big Sky Conference field athlete of the week

MISSOULA — Shealyne McGee’s record-setting performance in Spokane this weekend has earned her the Big Sky Conference field athlete of the week honor, the league announced Monday.

McGee has continued her terrific pole vaulting career this season with impressive performances, and reached new heights on Saturday at The Podium in Spokane. She had not only a double PR at the Whitworth Invitational, but also a double school record.

The senior from Camas, Wash. needed all three of her attempts at 13-5.25 to break the previous school record, set in 2015 by Nicole Anskaitis.

“We’re really excited for Shea to get that honor,” head coach Doug Fraley said. “Especially on the second weekend of February where every team in our conference is in action at big meets. It’s just a testament to the quality of performance that is for Shea.”

On her very next attempt, McGee broke the record again by clearing 13-6.5 on her first-ever effort at the bar.

McGee won the meet with ease and moved into first place in the Big Sky with her clearance. She will head to Flagstaff, Ariz. as the top-seeded athlete in the women’s pole vault.

It’s the second school record for McGee, who also owns Montana’s outdoor record at a height of 13-2.5. She’s placed in the top five twice at Big Sky Championships and has an outdoor regional trip on her resume as well, but now adds an athlete of the week honor.

“It gives you a lot of confidence as an athlete coming off a really consistent regular season and then you finish it off with a double PR,” Fraley said. “That’s a lot of momentum that we’re hoping that Shea will take into the conference championships.”

McGee and the rest of the Grizzly squad will head to Flagstaff, Ariz. on Feb. 28 for the Big Sky Conference Indoor Championships.