Montana's Money Williams takes Big Sky Conference honor after stellar week

MISSOULA — The Montana men’s basketball team wasn’t able to pick up an upset win on the hardwood this week, but they aren’t leaving their road tests against No. 11 Tennessee and Utah State empty handed.

Against a pair of NCAA Tournament teams from last year that are a combined 8-0 to start 2024, Money Williams proved why there was so much hype around him coming into the year. The sophomore guard averaged 27.5 points per game and as a result was chosen as the Big Sky Conference player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.

“I’m happy for Money,” head coach Travis DeCuire said. “I think for us, it’s good to get a positive out of the tough schedule to start the season. I think our team is headed in the right direction, and I’m just happy to see him back on the floor and playing the way he is capable of playing.”

Williams scored 30 points against Tennessee in a game that Montana remained competitive in for the first half and into the second. It was largely because of the efforts of the sophomore, as he scored more than half of Montana’s total points.

It was a historic night in many ways. Williams was the first non-SEC player since 2014 to score 30-plus points at Tennessee, the first Big Sky player to do it against a ranked opponent in three years, and just the second Grizzly to ever score 30 against a ranked opponent.

He made 8 of 15 shots against the Volunteers, creating looks in a variety of ways. He went 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and made 10 free throws in the contest. At one point, Williams had scored eight straight Grizzly points on his own in the second half.

Williams backed up that game with a 25-point effort on the road at Utah State. He made 8 of 19 shots against the Aggies, connecting on three shots from 3-point range while also pulling down four rebounds and dishing out two assists.

The Griz trailed by 14 at the half, but Williams scored 19 second-half points to lead a comeback attempt. Montana was able to pull within two points on several occasions but couldn’t overcome the undefeated Aggies, falling 95-83.

Williams averaged 27.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals during the week. He got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 (.438) while also making 16 total free throws in the two games.

This is the second career player of the week honor for Williams, who also earned it on Dec. 5, 2023. He’s the only Grizzly player in the last two years to claim the honor.

