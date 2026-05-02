Montana's Karsen Beitz, Kevin Swindler set new school marks at Bengal Invite

POCATELLO, Idaho — Montana track and field added two more program records to its 2026 list at the Bengal Invitational on Friday behind big performances from Karsen Beitz and Kevin Swindler.



Beitz broke a 44-year old record in the men’s 100 meters with a time of 10.25 and now owns both sprint records at Montana. Swindler, the indoor record holder in the men’s pole vault, added the outdoor record to his resume on Friday by clearing 17-7¼.



They were just two of the many outstanding efforts from the Griz on day one of the Bengal Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho. The Grizzlies had PRs, event wins, and top 10 all-time marks all across the board in the field and on the track.



Beitz set the record in the men’s 100 to qualify with the fastest time in a loaded field of runners from Idaho State and Montana State. He has now run 10.25 or better in back-to-back meets after a 10.17 in California two weeks ago that wasn’t eligible for school records.



There were a trio of Grizzlies right behind him as Ben Bliven (10.48), Romin Saleki (10.61), and Brody Thornsberry (10.61) all ran top 10 times in program history.



Beitz also won the men’s 200 in a near-record time at 20.58. It’s the second-best time in program history, trailing only his own record of 20.55 from two weeks ago.



“I’m really pleased for Karsen,” Griz coach Doug Fraley said. “He ran really fast in Long Beach but didn’t get credit for the record because it was wind-aided. Today, he was able to take care of it by breaking the record handily with a wind-legal mark. It’s a great backup from a great breakthrough out in California. He backed it up in great fashion today.”



Swindler joined Beitz in the record breaking with a huge day in the men’s pole vault. Swindler was also pushed in a competitive field, and on his third and final attempt at 17-7¼ he was able to go up and over to break a Montana record that was set by Carson Weeden at last year’s Big Sky Championship.



“Kevin has been ready to do this,” Fraley said. “He’s been vaulting better than his results so far and it’s really great to see the promise that we know he has come to fruition today. That was a great performance from him.”



Montana will return to action on Saturday morning with the other half of the field events and finals in running events. After a highly successful day one, Fraley is hoping to keep the momentum rolling on Saturday.

