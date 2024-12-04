Montana's Jen Estes garners All-West Region women's soccer honor

MISSOULA — It was a year ago, not long after Princeton ended its season in the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament and a few months before she would earn her degree in economics from the Ivy League school, that Jen Estes entered the transfer portal.

She had one year of eligibility remaining if she chose to use it. She wanted to but only if she could find the right landing spot.

Her playing resume – six goals, six assists, competing in a pair of NCAA tournaments — ensured she would have plenty of suitors. Her experiences with all things college soccer gave her a discerning eye as she navigated the programs that showed interest.

“The goal was to have fun and enjoy playing,” said Estes, who was named second-team All-West Region on Tuesday by the United Soccer Coaches, the only Grizzly to be honored by the organization this season.

That Estes led Montana in both goals (7) and assists (4) this past season, that she was voted the unanimous Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year, the co-Offensive MVP and first-team all-league isn’t what brought her happiness.

Rather, those things emerged naturally, the end result of rediscovering the joy that can come from playing soccer once again.

“We put her in different positions and kind of used her wherever she was needed,” said assistant coach Ashley Herndon, who coaches the team’s forwards and knows that pigeonholing a talented player is the best way to watch those skills go unrealized.

“One of the things her mom told me was that (Jen) just loves playing soccer here. You could tell by the way she was playing that she was enjoying it again. That was the most fun thing for us to watch her do.”

It was tricky arriving in the summer, joining a team with a pair of returning all-region forwards in Skyleigh Thompson and Delaney Lou Schorr. Estes would need to navigate the situation with intentionality.

“When you come in as a grad transfer, you’re one of the oldest on the team but new to the program,” she said. “I was excited to get to know the girls and form relationships with them both on and off the field. That was something I focused on a lot, especially at the beginning of the season.

“Those relationships then translate onto the field. I can’t thank the team enough for accepting me into the team they had built and the senior class for welcoming me in.”

She had a pair of assists through the season’s first four matches but took only eight shots, starting two of those matches, coming off the bench in the other two, a new player finding and making her way.

“She was always the same person, the same leader, but we had a conversation early on that if she wanted it, she could take it and be a starter,” said Herndon.

“It felt like she was holding back a little bit, like she didn’t want to step on any toes. Then she got released and was playing free and it all clicked for her.”

She scored at Fresno State, in the season’s fifth match, then scored the game-winner in Montana’s 1-0 home win over IU Indianapolis in the very next match. And she was off.

That the Grizzlies ended the season on a 14-match unbeaten streak, going 9-0-5 in September, October and November, was no coincidence. It matched up with Estes’s emergence as a playmaking threat.

“She was recruited for that very reason, to be an all-conference, all-region player. She came in and really proved herself,” said coach Chris Citowicki. “She was looking for a place where she could play and impact. If you do that, you tend to get recognition.”

She scored two goals at Wyoming and painted her masterpiece in a Thursday afternoon home match against Idaho, the Big Sky’s top two programs going head-to-head at South Campus Stadium with so much on the line, both for this season and for next.

She opened the scoring against the Vandals in the ninth minute, then added the game-winner in the 15th to help Montana take hold of the conference race.

The Grizzlies would go 6-0-2 in league, unbeaten in the Big Sky for the second consecutive season, the first time that’s ever been accomplished.

Montana came up a play short of advancing to the Big Sky championship match, of Estes getting an opportunity to make her third NCAA tournament appearance, but as the season recedes in the rearview mirror, that matters less and less compared to everything the season as a whole provided.

Given time, the totality of the experience tends to eclipse the particular details.

“It lived up to the expectations I had and exceeded them in the sense I had so much fun with the team,” Estes said. “I’m very happy I was able to come here and that the coaches took a chance on me.

“I can’t say thank you enough to Chris, Ash and (associate head coach J. Landham). I had a great experience throughout the whole season.”

