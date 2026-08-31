Montana's Jake Mason earns Big Sky player of the week honor after blocked point-after try

MISSOULA — They call it special teams for a reason … but Grizzly defensive end Jake Mason was a catalyst in the standout day by Montana’s third unit on Saturday in UM’s 28-21 Big Sky Conference win over Southern Utah.

Mason and the Grizzly special teams squad blocked both Thunderbird field goal and point-after attempts and stuffed a pair of two-point conversion attempts, as well, to keep eight points off the board in the seven-point victory.

Mason blocked the PAT, finished with six tackles and one tackle for loss and was named co-special teams player of the week, the Big Sky Conference announced Monday.

It is the first Big Sky weekly honor of Mason's career and follows his preseason all-conference selection in July. Mason shared the award with Northern Arizona returner Lindsey Graves. Cal Poly quarterback Anthony Grigsby Jr. was named Big Sky offensive player of the week after leading the Mustangs past Idaho. Idaho State defensive lineman Trehsyn Fesili earned defensive player of the week honors.

Mason broke out in 2025, his second season at UM after transferring from Washington in 2023, emerging as one of the top defenders in the league and earning all-conference honorable mention as a reserve defensive end.

The native of Ferndale, Wash., appeared in all 15 of Montana's games in 2025 and played a big role in the defense with 26 tackles (14 solo). He was top five on the team in tackles-for-loss with 5.5 and logged two sacks for a loss of 11 yards. He also deflected two passes and had a quarterback hurry.

Montana hosts Drake on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in the Grizzlies' first nonconference game of the season.

