Montana's Erin Wilde wraps up 'fantastic year' at NCAA West Regional

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Erin Wilde capped her junior season with a third straight trip to the NCAA West First Round on Saturday afternoon. Wilde finished tied for 32nd with a clearance 5-7¼ in the high jump.

The result matches Wilde’s performance from last season at regionals. It’s her third appearance at the First Round meet in three possible attempts.

“Not the result she was looking for but it was another fantastic year for Erin,” head coach Doug Fraley said. “Her efforts continue to elevate our women’s program.”

Wilde won her fifth Big Sky Championship this season with three outdoor and two indoor titles. She’s one of eight Grizzly women in program history to win five total individual Big Sky titles.

There was a three-way tie for first at the height of 6-0½. The final qualifier for the NCAA Championship in Eugene was UCLA’s Valentina Fakrogha at 5-11¼.

The performance wraps up the 2025 outdoor track and field season for Montana. The Grizzlies finished third outdoors in both the men’s and the women’s competition at the Big Sky Championship. It’s the first time in program history that both sides finished in the top three.

