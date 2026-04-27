Montana's Erin Wilde nets another Big Sky field athlete of the week honor

MISSOULA — Erin Wilde wrapped up her home career at Dornblaser Field last Saturday with yet another victory in the women’s high jump. The performance on Senior Day earned her the Big Sky’s field athlete of the week honors, the league announced on Monday.

Wilde won with a mark of 5-11.25, topping the rest of the field by nine inches. She attempted to break her own program and stadium records with a jump of 6-0.75, a mark that would have moved her into sixth place in the NCAA West Region.

“It was another really high-level performance from Erin this weekend,” head coach Doug Fraley said. “She is very well deserving of the league’s athlete of the week honor.”

It’s the seventh time in Wilde’s eight career home meets that she has won the women’s high jump. The six-time Big Sky champion in the event has now won the field athlete of the week award twice in 2026 after getting it during the indoor season in January.

This is the third outdoor athlete of the week honor for Wilde. She was also recognized by the league in 2024 and 2025.

Wilde has competed in 49 meets in her Grizzly career both indoors and outdoors and has won 27 of them. Her victory on Saturday was the 13th of her outdoor career, which includes every single outdoor Big Sky championship of her career.

She is currently tied for 10th in the NCAA West region and is tied for 13th in the NCAA in the women’s high jump with a season-best mark of 6-0.

Wilde and Montana will be in action again this weekend at the Bengal Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho. The Grizzlies are closing in on the Big Sky Championships hosted by Portland State on May 13-16.

