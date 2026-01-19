Montana's Erin Wilde named the Big Sky Conference women's field athlete of the week

MISSOULA — It's hard for Erin Wilde to accomplish any "firsts" these days. The five-time Big Sky Champion in the women's high jump has dominated nearly every competition that she has entered for the previous four years.

But there was one award that was still missing from her trophy case. She reconciled that this weekend by being named the Big Sky Conference women's field athlete of the week, the league announced Monday.

It's the first indoor weekly honor for Wilde, although she has been the outdoor athlete of the week on two occasions. Wilde won the women's high jump at the Spokane Indoor Challenge with a jump of 5-10¾. It's the second-best jump in program history, indoor or outdoors, trailing only her own indoor record of 6-0.

The mark ranks 18th in the NCAA and leads the Big Sky this season.

"Erin is certainly deserving of this honor," head coach Doug Fraley said. "Jumping 1.80m in mid-January is an outstanding start to her senior campaign."

It's the 10th straight indoor title for Wilde dating all the way back to 2024. The last time she lost to another jumper indoors was on Jan. 26, 2024. Wilde now has 22 meet victories in her illustrious career.

Wilde is seeking her third indoor Big Sky title this season and is looking to extend her streak to six straight Big Sky Championships when counting outdoors. Her season will continue this weekend at the MSU Bobcat Challenge at the new Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center in Bozeman.

