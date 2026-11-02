Montana's Brooks Davis sweeps Big Sky, FCS honors after huge day at Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — Montana receiver Brooks Davis showcased his big-play prowess against Eastern Washington in Cheney on Saturday with a career-high 231 yards and three touchdowns on nine catches in the Grizzlies’ 42-33 win over the Eagles.

The leading receiver in the FCS had 75-yard and 61-yard touchdowns where he caught the ball at the line of scrimmage, carved up the defense and took it to the house. He also scored on a 51-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the first half.

Davis’ 231 yards added up to the fifth-most single-game receiving yards in Grizzly history, the most for a receiver in the Big Sky this season and the third-most in the FCS this season.

His explosive day earned him a sweep of the weekly awards on Monday, being named both the Stats Perform FCS national offensive player of the week and the Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week.

Davis also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season, now sitting at an FCS-best 1,145 yards and 12 touchdowns. His total yardage is the most in all Division I football, with Davis now leading Heisman Trophy candidates Jesse Legree of Oregon State, Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State and Malachi Toney of Miami as the only four receivers to cross the 1,000-yard mark this season.

At EWU, Davis scored three TDs for the third time this season and second straight game. He has now topped 200 receiving yards twice this year and had more than 100 yards in seven of the last eight games.

Davis and the Grizzlies return to Big Sky action in Missoula this week, set to take on Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.