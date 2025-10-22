Montana's Brooks Davis makes watch list for Jerry Rice Award

MISSOULA — Brooks Davis exploded onto the FCS radar in early September when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass to lift Montana over North Dakota 24-23 in a top-25 showdown at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Since then, the freshman receiver has continued to stack big performances and is now the Grizzlies’ second-leading receiver this season with 26 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s already one of Montana’s top freshmen receivers of all time, and on Wednesday he was recognized as one of the top freshmen in the FCS as one of 22 players nominated to the watch list of the Stats Perform 2025 Jerry Rice Award, which honors the FCS freshman player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

The Rice Award, celebrating its 15th anniversary season, is named after legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, who starred in the FCS at Mississippi Valley State University. Past recipients include Cooper Kupp, Chase Edmonds, Trey Lance, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Davis, a redshirt freshman from Brentwood, Calif., added another two catches and 20 yards to his freshman season total last week against Sacred Heart. He is now ninth on the Grizzly freshman all-time freshman receiver list and needs just 10 more yards to pass Ellis Henderson and 23 more yards to pass Hall of Famer Matt Wells. Jon Talmage holds the UM freshman receiver record with 50 catches for 689 yards

True and redshirt freshmen are eligible for the Jerry Rice Award. A group of finalists is selected after the regular season before a national panel votes on a recipient.

Despite it being rare for freshmen to see the field at Montana, the Griz have a history of success with the Rice Award. Eli Gillman, who is closing in on several all-time records for UM at running back, won the award in 2023. Safety Robby Hauck, quarterback Gresch Jensen and receiver Jerry Louie-McGee have all been finalists.

The 2025 Jerry Rice Award recipient will be announced on Dec. 3 and honored at the Stats Perform National Awards Show on Jan. 3 in Nashville. Also to be presented are the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year), HBCU national player of the year and Doris Robinson scholar-athlete of the year.

2025 Jerry Rice Award Watch List

Braden Atkinson, Mercer, QB, 6-1, 215 (Southern Conference)

Trevor Barry, New Hampshire, LB, 6-1, 222 (CAA Football)

Rico Bond, Lindenwood, 6-1, 177 (OVC-Big South Football Association)

Cason Carswell, Western Illinois, QB, 6-3, 190 (OVC-Big South Football Association)

Landen Clark, Elon, QB, 6-0, 186 (CAA Football)

EJ Colson, UIW, QB, 6-1, 190 (Southland Conference)

Brooks Davis, Montana, WR, 6-0, 174 (Big Sky Conference)

Xai’Shaun Edwards, Houston Christian, RB, 5-9, 195 (Southland Conference)

Eric Handley, Alabama A&M, QB, 6-2, 200 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Chase Hatton, Marist, S, 5-11, 208 (Pioneer Football League)

Jaiden Haygood, UTRGV, LB, 6-0, 215 (Southland Conference)

Jack Hennessey, Central Connecticut State, PK, 5-10, 190 (NEC Football)

Andrew Indorf, Towson, QB, 6-1, 195 (CAA Football)

Evan James, Furman, WR, 5-11, 170 (Southern Conference)

Lamont Lester Jr., Monmouth, DE, 6-2, 230 (CAA Football)

Darius Malcolm Jr., Wofford, DB, 5-11, 175 (Southern Conference)

Tre Page III, Tarleton State, RB, 5-9, 180 (United Athletic Conference)

Caden Pinnick, UC Davis, QB, 6-0, 200 (Big Sky Conference)

Josh Robinson, Princeton, WR, 5-7, 165 (Ivy League)

Montreze Smith Jr., Austin Peay, LB, 5-11, 204 (United Athletic Conference)

Mitchell Summers, Sacred Heart, RB, 5-7, 155 (FCS Independent)

Owen Sweeney, VMI, WR, 6-4, 200 (Southern Conference)

