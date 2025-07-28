Montana WRs coach Bryce Erickson announces departure from Griz coaching staff

MISSOULA — Montana wide receivers coach Bryce Erickson on Monday announced he is stepping away from the Grizzlies coaching staff.

Erickson made the announcement via social media. Skyline Sports was first to report the news.

"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to step away from coaching at the University of Montana to focus on my family," Erickson wrote. "I have been around football my whole life and by far this has been the absolute best program I've been part of."

Part#1 After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to step away from coaching at the University of Montana to focus on my family. I have been around football my whole life and by far this has been the absolute best program I’ve ever been part of. pic.twitter.com/x96LBmxIu5 — Bryce Erickson (@CoachBErickson) July 28, 2025

Erickson continued: "I’ll be cheering for y’all from afar, forever a Grizzly at heart! God has blessed me with incredible friendships, relationships, and memories with players, coaches, and staff. A huge thank you to Coach Bobby Hauck for the opportunity. Much love to Griz Nation!"

Erickson, the son of ex-Montana State quarterback and renowned former college head coach Dennis Erickson, joined the Grizzlies staff in the spring of 2019 and was initially in charge of tight ends. He came to Montana after serving as head coach of Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, for three seasons.

Erickson previously spent three seasons as quarterbacks coach at Idaho (2013-15), was the head coach for one season at South Albany High School in Oregon (2012), served as a graduate assistant/running backs coach under his father at Arizona State (2007-11), and got his start at New Mexico Highlands as an offensive coach and coordinator (2004-06).

A native of Moscow, Idaho, Erickson had previous ties to Montana; his grandfather Pink Erickson was an assistant coach at Montana under Jack Swarthout in 1967.

Motnana is scheduled to open fall camp in preparation for the 2025 season on Aug. 7.

