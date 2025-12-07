Montana women fall flat against St. Thomas (Minn.) in 81-65 home loss

MISSOULA — Montana's one solid half of basketball was not quite enough to fend off St. Thomas (Minn.) on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena as the Tommies' interior play took off after halftime to produce an 81-65 win.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lady Griz fall flat against Tommies in 81-65 home loss

Montana's Avery Waddington almost single-handedly kept the Lady Griz in the game with 11 first-quarter points and the game was tied 20-20 after the opening stanza.

Waddington, with 21 points, and senior Mack Konig, with 17, led the Montana scoring effort and things were looking up for the Lady Griz with a four-point halftime lead.

In the second half, that lead dissipated when St. Thomas' Savannah McGowan and Alyssa Sand took over the interior. Sand finished with 21 points and McGowan 15.

Montana will next play on the road against Houston on Dec. 16.

