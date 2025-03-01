Montana women erase first-half deficit, run away from Portland State

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz shook off a double-digit deficit in the first half Saturday, coming back to claim a 74-61 victory over Portland State at Dahlberg Arena.

Montana trailed by 13 points at the 8:24 mark of the second quarter but closed the half on a 24-16 run to pull within five, 39-34, at halftime. The Lady Griz then outpaced the Vikings 40-22 in the second half to pull away.

Avery Waddington scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half for the Lady Griz. Tyler McCliment-Call also had 16 points while Mack Konig led UM with 17 to go along with seven assists. Waddington and McCliment-Call each pulled down six rebounds.

The Lady Griz (12-16, 8-9 Big Sky) have now won two straight heading into their regular-season finale Monday night at Eastern Washington. The Big Sky Conference women's postseason tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 in Boise, Idaho.

Sacramento State was led by Kyleigh Brown, who finished with a game-high 19 points. Rhema Ogele had a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

