'Montana tough': Kalispell Glacier's Hunter Daniels reflects on Montana football commitment

KALISPELL — Another member of the defending state champion Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack is headed to Missoula.

“It means everything,” said Glacier's Hunter Daniels. “Going to the Griz games is such a fun tradition, and Missoula is such an awesome town and just an awesome fan base, and you know it's the best of the best out there.”

WATCH THE STORY:

'Montana tough': Kalispell Glacier's Hunter Daniels reflects on Griz commitment

Daniels, a tight end and defensive end, announced Monday via his Instagram account that he is committing to Montana with a simple caption reading, “Home.” Glacier receiver Cooper Pelc earlier announced his commitment to play for the Grizzlies.

For Daniels, the decision to play for the Griz was easy after building a relationship with head coach Bobby Kennedy and the rest of the staff.

“It's just so awesome to see, and even outside of football, they'll see me at some random spot, and they'll always say what's up to me,” Daniels said. “It's just so, so cool to see the love they give out to all these recruits.”

Daniels moved to the Treasure State in first grade and fully embraces Montana's values on and off the football field.

Courtesy: Hunter Daniels Hunter Daniels commitment annoncement

“That 'Montana tough,' you know, we've always got something to prove,” Daniels said. “It's just so fun and just the love the entire state has for it, you know, you go anywhere around the state, you're going to find that similar love no matter how big or small the town is, and it's just what's so awesome about it.”

Daniels hopes he can take that Montana tough attitude and end his senior season strong with another state championship.

“Don't blink, you know, it's senior year,” Daniels said. “However, I'm going to go out there and compete and just continue to give it my all, let's finish this year off well. Believe in all of our guys, and I think they all believe in each other and we're just going to go out there and go get it.”

