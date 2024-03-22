Montana to visit North Dakota State on Monday for second round of WNIT

(Editor's note: Montana Athletics press release.)

MISSOULA — Montana and North Dakota State will play a second-round WNIT game on Monday at 6 p.m. Mountain time in Fargo, N.D., it was announced on Friday morning.

The Lady Griz (23-9) advanced to the round of 32 win a 92-66 home win over Boise State on Wednesday in Missoula. The Bison (21-11) had a first-round bye.

The winner will advance to face either Minnesota or Pacific in the round of 16. Those teams play in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

North Dakota State has lost just four times since early January, three of those coming against Summit League champion South Dakota State.

The Bison, who rank 26th nationally in scoring (75.9 ppg), defeated Northern Arizona 99-73 in Fargo in January as part of the Big Sky Conference/Summit League Challenge.

Montana and North Dakota State played a home-and-home series recently, with the Lady Griz winning 65-63 in Fargo in November 2021 and the Bison winning by the same score in Missoula in November 2022.