Montana stays undefeated in conference play, tops Northern Arizona 81-76

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team improved to 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play Thursday off the back of Malik Moore’s 20 points as the Grizzlies earned an 81-76 win over Northern Arizona inside Dahlberg Arena.

The Grizzlies' strong offensive performance included going 31 of 60 from the field and knocking down nine 3-pointers.

NAU’s Jayden Jackson and Tre McLaughlin led the Lumberjacks in scoring with Jackson dropping 22 points and McLaughlin scoring 19, with seven of his points coming from the foul line.

During a slow night for reigning Big Sky Conference player of the week Money Williams, who scored only six points Thursday, the slack was picked up by Moore, Brandon Whitney (16 points) and Kai Johnson (12), who all scored in double figures.

The Griz will look to keep their undefeated conference record alive Saturday against Northern Colorado. Tipff inside Dahlberg Arena is scheduled for 4 p.m.