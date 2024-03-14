Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Montana State postgame: Matt Logie, Tyler Patterson, Robert Ford III discuss Big Sky championship

Montana State men's basketball celebration
Posted at 3:06 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 05:06:29-04

BOISE, Idaho — Montana State put together a big second-half run Wednesday night on the way to an 85-70 victory over rival Montana to win the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament championship.

It is the third consecutive league title for the Bobcats, and sends them on to the NCAA tournament for the third straight year.

First-year coach Matt Logie and players Tyler Patterson and tourney MVP Robert Ford III appeared at the postgame press conference to talk about the victory. To watch the Bobcats portion of the press conference, see the video reel above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state