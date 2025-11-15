Montana soccer season ends with 2-0 loss to Washington in NCAA tournament

SEATTLE — Montana's soccer season came to an end Friday night in a 2-0 loss to Washington in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament.

No. 13-ranked Washington, the Big Ten champion, dominated the stat sheet and got two goals from Alex Buck to advance to the second round. Buck scored in the 11th minute and added the backbreaker in the 90th minute.

Montana, which won both the regular-season and tournament championships in the Big Sky Conference, finished its season with an 11-4-5 overall record. No. 4-seeded Washington improved to 14-2-6 and moved on to play No. 5 Arkansas in the second round of the Women's College Cup braket.

The Grizzlies were outshot 18-2 and and managed just one shot on goal, which came off the foot of Mia Parkhurst on a free kick. Washington put 10 shots on frame, and Montana's Ashlyn Dvorak, the Big Sky's goalkeeper of the year, made seven saves.

The Huskies had eight corner kicks while Montana had one. The Griz were whistled for 13 fouls and Washington was called for 11. Each team had a yellow card.

Montana was making its seventh all-time appearance in the NCAA tournament and the fourth under eighth-year coach Chris Citowicki.

The Grizzlies were seeking their first tourney victory since 2000 when they defeated Washington State 1-0 in the opening round — which remains the only non-shootout NCAA tournament victory in Big Sky history.

