Montana record-setter Michael Wortham 'had to earn respect' at East-West Shrine Bowl

MISSOULA — Michael Wortham capped a standout week at the East-West Shrine Bowl — one of the nation's premiere college all-star games and NFL scouting events — as a starting receiver and the starting kick and punt returner for the East team in a narrow 21-17 loss to the West on Tuesday in Frisco, Texas.



The Grizzly All-American had three kickoff returns for 54 yards and a pair of punt returns for 18 yards for the East special teams unit, with a long kickoff return of 25 yards and a 12-yard punt return. He would have had a longer kickoff return in the books across midfield, but it was negated by a holding penalty. He also started and played the majority of the reps for East as a receiver but was only targeted once and did not register a catch.



On the day before the game he was the only receiver and one of just 12 players overall named to the East’s All-Practice team. He was also the highest graded FCS player at the Shrine Bowl, according to PFSN College’s impact metrics with a grade of 93.0, and was noted by several analysts and scouts as being one of the top overall performers during the week.



“I knew I had to earn respect coming from a smaller school because there were a lot of SEC-type guys, but it was an awesome experience. They were long days, it felt like fall camp, but I was able to learn so much from these guys. There were so many people connected with the NFL that gave me advice, it was really valuable. Just going through the whole process was amazing,” said Wortham to GoGriz.com.



“I just went out there every day and believed in myself. There were a lot of big names there, but I’m trying to become a big name as well. So, no matter who was in front of me I was just trying to dominate, and I think I did pretty good. It was great competition, and iron sharpens iron. So, I’m just so glad to have the opportunity.”



Former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski, who the Griz faced in the 2023 national championship before he transferred to Iowa, was named the offensive MVP of this year’s Shrine Bowl. Safety Cole Wisniewski of Texas Tech, another former Grizzly opponent in 2023 for North Dakota State, also put in a standout performance for the East.



Wortham, a Walter Payton Award candidate for the Griz last season, etched his name atop Montana's record books with a huge season in his lone year in Missoula. The receiver totaled 1,224 receiving yards, 345 rushing yards, and 862 combined return yards to finish the year with 2,431 all-purpose yards. That total broke Marc Mariani's 2008 record of 2,265 single-season all-purpose yards and finished less than 90 yards shy of a Big Sky record.



He caught 85 passes for 1,224 yards this year, the second-most catches in a season ever at UM (shy of Samori Toure's record by two grabs) and the sixth-most total yards receiving. His 782 yards of kickoff returns are also near a school record as the third most ever at UM and making him one of just five players with more than 700 in a year.



Wortham was a consensus All-America honoree after being named to the first team on at least half of the FCS recognized All-America lists published annually, including those by the AFCA, Stats Perform, Associated Press, and FCS Central/Sports Illustrated.



An invitation to the Shrine Bowl is one of the best opportunities for NFL prospects to showcase their talents for pro scouts and coaches, with more than 100 players from last year's game singed with pro teams in the spring and 70 signed to NFL rosters last season. On average, more than 300 East-West Shrine Bowl alumni populate NFL rosters each season.



Wortham now returns to Nashville, Tenn., where he will continue training full time in preparation for Montana’s Pro Day, set for early April in Missoula.

