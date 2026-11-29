MISSOULA — It was a night of big plays — and a big Montana victory.

A 100-yard kickoff return from Monte Gillman early in the third quarter gave 15th-seeded Montana a 17-point lead and UM went on to beat Incarnate Word 48-32 in a wild first-round FCS playoff game Saturday night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Big brother Eli Gillman added a 71-yard touchdown burst in the third quarter, and Landon Ransom-Goelz had three touchdown receptions, including a 71-yarder of his own, for the Grizzlies, who overcame 494 passing yards from UIW quarterback Emmett Brown.

Montana improved to 9-4 overall, and earned a trip to Stephenville, Texas, for a second-round matchup with No. 2 seed Tarleton State (12-0) next week. Incarnate Word finished its season with an 8-5 mark.

The Cardinals' offense made several trips into the red zone but Montana's defense held firm in those situations. UIW finished the game just 4 for 8 on its opportunities inside the UM 20. Montana took the ball from the Cardinals four times.

The Griz got the ball to start the game and quickly forged a lead.

Brooks Davis' 100th catch of the season — a first in program history — went for 52 yards on a third-and-5 play and put Montana deep into UIW territory. A few plays later, again on third down, Keali'i Ah Yat hit tight end Mariano Birdno for a short touchdown pass as the Griz went up 7-0.

The Grizzlies jumped ahead 14-0 not long after that on another short Ah Yat TD pass, that time to Ransom-Goelz, after a long snap sailed over the head of Incarnate Word punter Efren Jasso.

The Cardinals, who had center-snap problems for much of the night, moved deep into UM territory, but Brown had his hand hit on a throw attempt and Kade Boyd picked it off for a Griz takeaway.

The opening quarter ended with Montana ahead 14-7. UIW got on the scoreboard late in the first when Jayden Hibbler took a pass in the flat from Brown and raced 19 yards to the end zone.

Early in the second quarter, a 54-yard catch-and-run by Roy Alexander pushed the Cardinals deep into Montana territory. A personal foul penalty pushed them back, though, and UIW kicker Nick Rigas clanged a 28-yard field goal off the left upright and the Griz maintained their 14-7 lead.

It became 17-7 after UM's Jo Silver booted through a 39-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. Silver made a 46-yarder just prior to halftime for a 20-7 lead.

The Cardinals got a field goal on the first possession of the second half, but that set the stage for Monte Gillman's big return, giving the Grizzlies a 27-10 lead.

After that, Eli Gillman and Ransom-Goelz combined for three consecutive touchdowns — one each for 71 yards. UIW's Brown snuck one into the end zone late in the third quarter, but that only cut Montana's lead to 48-24.

In the end, despite giving up 613 total yards, the Grizzlies' takeaways and quick-strike ability were too much for Incarnate Word.

LITTLE BRO MAKES IT HAPPEN: Eli Gillman gets most of the publicity, but his little brother, Monte Gillman, is an explosive player in his own right. It was his 100-yard kickoff return that provided the big spark. He punctuated it with a backflip in the end zone after he scored.

Monte Gillman doesn't get the accolades or the opportunities the way big brother does, but he's proven his worth this year, especially in the return game. He also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a TD in a game against Idaho State on Nov. 14.

'GREAT SCOTT!': Emmett Brown and the Cardinals' aggressive downfield passing game hit a couple of big plays in the first half but also missed a number of opportunities. They came out firing but Brown only completed 45% of his throws in the opening half, and the pass that UM's Boyd intercepted in the shadow of the Griz goal line was huge. UIW also went just 2 for 15 on third-down plays.

Brown came in with a career .631 completion percentage. His numbers rebounded — he threw for 494 yards on 23-of-51 passing — but it was those early missed chances in the red zone that loomed large in the second half.

DAVIS BREAKS RECORD, PAYS PRICE: With an 11-yard catch midway through the third quarter, Montana's Brooks Davis broke Samori Toure's single-season school record for receiving yards.

But he was injured in the process when a UIW defender came down hard on Davis, driving his right arm/shoulder into the turf along the sideline. Davis was attended to for an extended period and he didn't return. His availability for the second round will be a point of interest in the coming days.

PENALTIES GALORE: The teams made the officials work overtime, combining for 25 penalties for 216 yards. UIW was flagged 14 times for 96 yards while the Griz incurred 11 flags for 120 yards.

UIW's Christian Barney was ejected for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the night in the second half. It happened during a scuffle after Ransom-Goelz was hit by the Cardinals' Buddha Garrett while in a vulnerable position on an incomplete pass over the middle.

In all, there were four unsportsmanlike calls — two against each team — during the minor melee that, frankly, could have gotten much more out of hand. Garrett was not penalized for hitting Ransom-Goelz.

WHAT'S NEXT: With the win, Montana secured the first playoff victory for first-year head coach Bobby Kennedy and earned a date with No. 2 seed Tarleton State (12-0) in the second round next week in Stephenville, Texas.

Tarleton State is the only undefeated team in the postseason field. The Texans, who have been a Division I program for just six years, are coached by Todd Whitten. They are making their third FCS playoff appearance in postseason history and will be looking to reach the quarterfinal round for the first time.