Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell earns Big Sky Conference honor

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports
Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell drops back to pass during a game against Sacramento State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 06, 2023
FARMINGTON, Utah — After his record-setting performance in Montana's 34-7 win over then-No. 7 Sacramento State, Griz quarterback Clifton McDowell was named the Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week Monday.

McDowell, who racked up more than 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, put his name in the Montana record books early in the fourth quarter. With the Griz leading 21-7, McDowell delivered a clutch throw from his own end zone, hitting Keelan White down the right sideline on a deep throw. White ran under the ball and then pulled away from the Sac State defense for a 97-yard touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage in Griz program history.

McDowell completed 11 of 21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He added a career-high 83 yards rushing on 15 carries and even caught a 24-yard pass on a trick play to set up a Griz touchdown.

The Big Sky also named Da’Marcus Johnson of Eastern Washington and Marcus Harris of Idaho co-defensive players of the week and Portland State's Gianni Smith the special teams player of the week on Monday.

