BOISE, Idaho — Montana suffered an 85-70 loss to rival Montana State on Wednesday in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament.

The Grizzlies, with a 23-11 record, will continue their season in the College Basketball Invitational, according to coach Travis DeCuire.

DeCuire and players Josh Vazquez and Aanen Moody met the media after Wednesday's game. To watch the Grizzlies' portion of the press conference, see the video player above.