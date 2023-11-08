Montana men's basketball rolls to season-opening victory

MISSOULA — Aanen Moody scored 25 points, Money Williams added 19 and Montana rolled to a 107-59 victory in its season-opener Tuesday night over Northwest Indian College at Dahlberg Arena.

The Grizzlies shot a sizzling 63.1% from the floor (41 for 65). Moody made 10 of 13, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Williams was 4 of 9 from the floor while Brandon Whitney was 6 of 10 with 15 points.

Montana led 54-22 at halftime. The Griz scored 23 points off turnovers and 19 off fast breaks.

Blaine Begay had 15 points to lead Northwest Indian, which lost at Montana State on Monday night.

The Grizzlies will be on the road Friday night to take on Oregon of the Pac-12. The Ducks are coming off an 82-71 victory over Georgia on Monday.