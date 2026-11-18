MISSOULA — Coach Travis DeCuire and the Montana basketball program have signed five high school players to scholarship contracts. It’s the largest class for Montana since 2022 when they also added five high school players.



The class includes a pure point guard and four highly versatile players with size and athletic ability.



“This took a lot of work. Recruiting has gotten more and more difficult and transfers are so expensive these days we decided to front-load with high school kids that have talent, versatility, and potential to play as freshmen,” DeCuire said. “Hopefully that allows us to fill a roster in the spring and not need as many players as we have the last couple of years.”



Braylon Gaines, the top-ranked recruit in the state of Oregon according to PrepHoops.com, is a traditional point guard. The other four recruits are all at least 6-6 and can play several positions across the floor.



Not only does the group have high potential as they get older, but the ability to play multiple spots on the floor is a huge plus for DeCuire.



“We will see how it works out, every year is different, but this group is very versatile,” DeCuire said. “Everyone except for the point guard position can play two or three positions and that creates a lot of depth and we’re excited about it.”



On top of the abilities on the floor and the physical traits that the group brings to the table, DeCuire is also bringing in players that are used to winning. For a program that hasn’t had a losing season in nearly two decades, that’s an important part for DeCuire.



“Once they get to college, either they play to win or they don’t, and most of these young men that we are signing have been in that situation,” DeCuire said. “The one that hasn’t is now at a school that expects to win state championships every year, so he’s joining that environment. I think it’s always important that you bring guys in that not only want to win, but expect to win. We feel really good about this class.”



Braylon Gaines (6-1 G / Happy Valley, OR)



A multi-sport star at Adrienne C. Nelson High School, Gaines is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon in 2027 by PrepHoops.com. He’s a four-year varsity player that has set the scoring and assist records at his high school.



“He’s a leader. He’s very good at making the other people on the floor better, and that was the thing that really stood out when I watched him with his high school team,” DeCuire said. “By the time we got to July, we pretty much were all in on him as a future playmaker for us. I think he’s a guy that in three or four years could break every assist record if he’s got the right pieces around him.”



It’s high praise coming from the coach who still holds the single season assist record and ranks second all-time in program history, but a testament to the type of playmaker that Gaines is.



Gaines was a First Team All-League player as a junior and was Second Team as a freshman and sophomore, playing at a high level all four years at Nelson. He’s also the quarterback for his high school team, leading them to a deep run in the state tournament.



The winning culture and leadership abilities that Gaines has showed on both the hardwood and the gridiron have DeCuire and his staff excited for the point guard’s future.



“Every team that he’s been part of, whether it’s football or basketball, has won,” DeCuire said. “He’s playing for a state semifinal this week in football. We’re very excited and we feel that with his commitment so early we were able to build around him, and we feel like we brought pieces in that will perform very well with him.”



Tanoa Scanlan (6-6 F / Pālolo Valley, HI)



DeCuire added just the second player from Hawai’i in program history in Tanoa Scanlan, an athletic wing player from Punahou School in Honolulu. The Griz had an early connection through a former teammate that joined Griz football last year and made the most of it by securing a commitment.



“Coach (Rachi) Wortham did a good job of having his name on the board early in the summer and he visited campus,” DeCuire said. “Fortunately, he’s got a friend on the football team, so this was something that he was intrigued by before we really jumped in.”



Scanlan was the All-Hawaii Division I Player of the Year in 2026 after averaging 19.2 points per game. He is also a multiple-time First Team All-State selection and helped to lead his team to a state title in 2025.



His club team, Kekela, played on the Adidas Circuit. Scanlan averaged over 13 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as part of the circuit.



“Versatility. He’s a guy that can play three or four positions, but his skill set offensively really stood out,” DeCuire said. “He’s got the ability to finish possessions, create for self and create for others, he’s got size. Then you look up and he was one of the most efficient players on the Adidas Circuit, so we’re very excited about him.”



Raider Finau (6-9 F / Seattle, WA)



Raider Finau brings a strong defensive presence and athletic ability to the floor. He’s been rising in his career, earning a pair of All-KingCo honors.



“Another wing to forward player that should be a stat stuffer,” DeCuire said. “We think that he probably will be the one most ready to play on the defensive side of the ball. He can guard the most positions and allow us to change defenses in a short period of time with him on the floor.”



Finau has played at a couple of high schools, including under former NBA star Brandon Roy at Garfield HS. He plays his club ball with Seattle Select.



“His defense is probably ahead of his offense, but you can see the ability to create, put the ball on the floor, and finish around the rim,” DeCuire said. “His length is a huge strength for him and I think as he starts to develop physically and grow into his body he could be a player that impacts a lot of games in the future.”



Jonah Medina (6-10 F / Parker, CO)



Montana picked up a talented big man in Jonah Medina out of Parker, Colo. Medina stands at 6-10 and will add to the frontcourt in Missoula immediately. Posts can be tricky to recruit, according to DeCuire, but if a player can move well, has good hands, and has good feet, DeCuire thinks they have the potential to be an All-Big Sky player in the Griz system.



Medina has all of those characteristics and continues to add to his game.



“The first time I watched him run up-and-down the floor, I watched him catch balls that weren’t necessarily passed efficiently to him, and then I watched him handle the ball and he could dribble, pass, and shoot,” DeCuire said. “When you have those tools at a young age and you’re 6-8, 6-9, there’s a lot of potential and your ceiling is really high.”



Medina has continued to grow and has some untapped potential as he fills out his frame. He plays for Rock Canyon HS where he was earned Defensive Player of the Year honors while helping his team to a state title.



He plays club ball for YPG (Young Perkins Global), a club mentored by former NBA player Kendrick Perkins.



“We’re very excited about Jonah. We can’t wait to get him here in June and get him in the weight room and get to work because I think there’s a lot of potential,” DeCuire said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve signed someone with that height and that frame that has his abilities.”



Hank Smith (6-6 F / Frenchtown, MT)



The Grizzlies went local to pick up Hank Smith from just down the road in Frenchtown, who is a legacy Grizzly with his mom, Jodi (Hinrichs) Hall, playing for the Lady Griz from 1990-95.



He has helped Frenchtown compete at the top of the state for the last few years, earning All-Conference honors three teams and All-State twice and has twice been named the Southwestern A MVP.



“Hank is a special young man. He’s got a lot of confidence, plays with physicality, is very versatile,” DeCuire said. “He reminds me of some of the posts that I played with, the Shawn Samuelsons and Matt Kempferts of the world that played bigger than they were and had versatility in terms of where they play offensively and the tools that they have.”



Smith is a multi-sport athlete with letters in football, golf, and track & field in addition to basketball. He plays his club basketball for Huestis Elite led by former NBA player from Great Falls Josh Huestis.



“The biggest question mark for him is going to be how long he adjusts to the level, just because he’s not playing against post players at his level very often,” DeCuire said. “Sometimes, young men go into shock before they improve, so we have to minimize that for him, but our expectations are very high and we are very excited, as he is. We all know it’s very healthy to have a Montana kid with the tools and expectations that he has for himself, but it’s very realistic for him as long as he works hard and continues to grow.”