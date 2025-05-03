Montana men's basketball adds another offseason transfer in guard Brooklyn Hicks

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball program has added transfer Brooklyn Hicks to its roster.

Hicks is a 6-foot-3 guard from Seattle. An incoming junior, Hicks spent the past two seasons at UNLV where he appeared in 65 games with seven starts.

In 2024-25, Hicks averaged 19.7 minutes in 33 games. He had averages of 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game for the Runnin' Rebels. As a freshman in 2023-24, he appeared in 32 games and averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game.

Hicks shot .417 from the floor and .243 from the 3-point line in two years at UNLV. He also shot .531 (34 for 64) from the free throw line.

Hicks is the fifth offseason addition for Montana. He joins Tyler Isaak (Citrus College), Kadyn Betts (Minnesota), Courtney Anderson Jr. (Colorado) and Trae Taylor (Chico State).

