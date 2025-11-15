Montana men unfurl Big Sky hoops banner, then run past Cal Poly 90-82

MISSOULA — Montana hung its newest Big Sky Conference championship banner Friday night at Dahlberg Arena to commemorate the league tournament championship it won last March in Boise, Idaho.

Then the Grizzlies beat Cal Poly 90-82 behind another big night from guard Money Williams.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Montana unfurls Big Sky championship banner before game vs. Cal Poly

Williams scored 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting and dished out six assists as the Grizzlies improved their early season record to 4-1.

Three nights after scoring 30 points in a win at UNLV, Williams hit four 3-pointers and also pulled down four rebounds in 29 minutes on the floor. Tyler Isaak added 19 points and seven rebounds and Brooklyn Hicks had 14 points for Montana.

The Grizzlies shot 45.3% from the floor (29 of 64) and made 23 of 29 from the foul line. As a team Montana had 17 assists versus 12 turnovers.

Montana was celebrating the Big Sky tournament title it won for the 2024-25 season, which marked the program's first berth in the NCAA men's basketball tournament since 2019.

It was the third NCAA tournament appearance for the Grizzlies under coach Travis DeCuire.

Montana next travels to face Texas A&M of the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday night in College Station, Texas.

