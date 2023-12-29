Montana men suffer 30-point loss at Weber State in Big Sky opener

OGDEN, Utah — Five players scored in double figures to lead Weber State in a 93-63 victory over Montana in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams Thursday at the Dee Events Center.

Playing without Money Williams, Montana made just 37.9% of its attempts from the floor (22 of 58) and shot just 3 for 20 from the arc while falling to 7-5 overall and 0-1 in Big Sky play. Te'Jon Sawyer paced the Grizzlies with 13 points off the bench while Aanen Moody and Dischon Thomas each added 11.

Per a spokesperson from UM, Williams, Montana's star freshman guard, missed the game with a foot injury and is out indefinitely.

Blaise Threatt led Weber State and all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Steven Verplancken, Dillon Jones and Dyson Keohler each had 15, while Viljami Vartiainen added 11 for the Wildcats.

Collectively, Weber State shot 57.4% overall (31 of 54) while hitting 9 of 12 3-pointers and 22 of 29 from the foul line. The Wildcats improved to 8-4 overall and are 1-0 to begin the Big Sky portion of their schedule.

Montana returns to the court Saturday at Idaho State. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.