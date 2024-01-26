Montana men succumb to hot-shooting Portland State in Big Sky road matchup

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana fell victim to Portland State's 3-point-shooting prowess in a 72-46 loss in Big Sky Conference men's basketball Thursday night.

The Vikings hit nine first-half 3s and finished the game 12 for 24 from the arc. The Grizzlies led 20-16 with 9:10 remaining before halftime but PSU closed the first half on a 26-11 run and remained in control the rest of the way.

Portland State's Ismail Habib shot 4 for 7 from deep and finished with a game-high 19 points. Bobby Harvey hit three 3s and had 13 points. Isiah Kirby and K.J. Allen each scored 11 points for the Vikings.

The Grizzlies shot just 31.4% from the field (16 for 51) and had just five second-half field goals. Josh Vazquez and Brandon Whitney each scored 11 points to lead Montana, which fell to 13-7 overall and 4-3 in the Big Sky.

The Griz will look to get back on track Saturday when they travel to play Sacramento State. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Mountain time.